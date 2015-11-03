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Luca Bravo
lucabravo
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photo of shore with rocks
Rocky seaside
A map marker
Wailea-Makena, Stati Uniti
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 3, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100T
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sea
sunrise
clouds
cloud
calm
rock
reflection
beige
rocks
seascape
big sur
shore
smooth
west coast
pacific
calm waters
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