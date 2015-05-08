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Jeff Hopper
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photo of sea wave crashing into boulder
Natural rock arch in the sea
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
bird
grey
birds
waves
bridge
rock
wave
sunlight
rocks
coast
seascape
arch
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