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James Pritchett
thehungryjpeg
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photo of sea wave bump into boulder
The crash of the waves
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 700D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
summer
sun
grey
waves
california
sunlight
rocks
surf
blur
bokeh
warm
see
day
shore
tide
rocky
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