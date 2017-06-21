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Cassie Boca
cassieboca
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photo of running white sheep
Sheep Headed to the Beach
A map marker
Westfjords Region, Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
green
grass
farm
agriculture
field
sheep
hill
lamb
rural
livestock
pasture
slope
iceland
countryside
meadow
grassland
outdoors
mammal
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