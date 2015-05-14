Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Stefan Kunze
born_on_may_20_th
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
photo of rock in seashore
Morning of Mist at beach
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 14, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sunset
sea
sunrise
sun
clouds
grey
rock
rocks
coast
seashore
smooth
sandy beach
horizon line
low tide
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20