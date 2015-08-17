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Elliott Engelmann
elliottengelmann
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photo of rock formations near body of water
Sunny Mountain Ridge
A map marker
Meru West, Tanzania
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
clouds
cloud
blue sky
africa
rock
rocks
outdoors
gray
tanzania
contrast
peak
high
cloudscape
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