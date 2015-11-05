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Alexander Savonin
lordpinguin
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photo of red berries
Rowan berries on moss
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 400D DIGITAL
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
green
fruit
wildlife
red
brown
moss
outdoors
cold
berries
woodland
branch
berry
twig
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