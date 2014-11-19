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Bill Williams
imwilliamwilliams
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photo of purple grape fruits
Future wine on vine
A map marker
Napa Valley Grapes, Napa, United States
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Published on
November 19, 2014 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
background
blue
green
plant
fruit
wine
brown
vineyard
grapes
sunny
grape
vines
produce
flora
dew
fresh fruit
vinyard
grapevine
purple fruit
stems
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