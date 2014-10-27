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Loreta Pavoliene
loraadore
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photo of plants within mountain range during golden hour
Red dusk with cactuses
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 27, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D700
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
mountains
sunrise
grass
orange
red
field
brown
hills
golden hour
outdoors
dusk
golden
explore
glow
golden light
hillside
filed
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