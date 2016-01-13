Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Daniel Holtzhouse
lilholtzy
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
photo of pink and white petal flower
Blooming pink lotus.
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
spring
flower wallpaper
green
plant
pink
red
purple
plants
lotus
floral
botanical
pond
flower background
close up
bloom
petal
botany
lily pad
blooming
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20