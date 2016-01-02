Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Pineapple Supply Co.
pineapple
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
photo of pineapple on rock
pineapple on the rocks
A map marker
Grand Sirenis Riviera Maya Resort, Akumal, Mexico
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 2, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
sea
fruit
rock
brown
tropical
horizon
pineapple
coast
golden
mexico
akumal
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20