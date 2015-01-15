Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Alice Hampson
alice_hampson
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
photo of person holding book near textile
Getting cozy with a book
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 500D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
book
grey
hands
reading
relax
couch
knitting
relaxing
blanket
read
page
natural light
pages
reading nook
fiction
learning language
throw
tassel
adult school
paperback
HD Wallpapers
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20