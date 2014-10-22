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Konrad Marx
konrad
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photo of people walking in seashore
beach around the coastline
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 22, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
mountains
clouds
cloud
grey
sand
waves
wave
surf
storm clouds
seaside
coastline
shore
stormy
swimmers
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