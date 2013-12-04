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Simon Pape
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photo of pathway surrounded by trees during daytime
Scenic winter trail
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 4, 2013 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
autumn
road
fall
trees
street
grey
leaves
path
sunlight
horizon
outdoors
pathway
pavement
parks
misty
daytime
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