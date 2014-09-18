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Bryan Rodriguez
yosoybrod
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photo of pathway between trees
Forest boardwalk
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sun
trees
wood
grey
walking
adventure
path
stairs
woods
steps
outdoors
direction
choice
hike
forest road
secret garden
forest light
leafy
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