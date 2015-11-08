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Michael Fruehmann
magrolino
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photo of mountains filled with snow
Gmunden golden horu
A map marker
Traunstein 56, 4810 Gmunden, Austria, Gmunden
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
sunset
mountains
sunrise
autumn
clouds
cloud
grey
silhouette
horizon
mountain range
outdoors
woodland
cloudscape
salzkammergut
austria
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