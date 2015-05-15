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Avel Chuklanov
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photo of mountain with brown soil in vicinity
Green mountain on savannah
A map marker
Mt. Hanang, Katesh, Tanzania
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 15, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
spring
winter
clouds
desert
hot
blue sky
park
africa
yellow
mountain range
hike
seasons
countryside
soil
hill
outdoors
tanzania
peak
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