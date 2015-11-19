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john foust
foustinthehouse
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photo of mountain surrounded by trees
Red path
A map marker
Taiwan
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 19, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
green
plant
garden
grass
field
storm
brown
taiwan
wind
pineapple
fields
corn field
crops
gravel
exotic
greenary
stormy
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