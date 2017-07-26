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Lukasz Szmigiel
szmigieldesign
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photo of mountain range under clear sky
Terra Genesis
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
mountains
snow
ultrawide wallpaper
dual monitor wallpaper
grey
triple monitor wallpaper
rock
scenic
sunlight
dual screen wallpaper
rocks
mountain range
valley
outdoors
mountain peak
panoramic
peak
beauty in nature
wallpaper
Historical images
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