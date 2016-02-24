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Joseph Young
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photo of mountain near river at daytime
Lake near a wintry mountain
A map marker
Tibble Fork Reservoir, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 24, 2016 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
forest
green
outdoor
snow
trees
lake
mountain range
utah
hike
clear
mountain top
destination
white sky
still water
joseph
united states
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