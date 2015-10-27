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Drew hazlett
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photo of mountain during daytime
Valley near Claridenhorn
A map marker
Claridenhorn, Spiringen, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 27, 2015 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
mountains
outdoor
autumn
snow
photography
cloud
scenery
mountain range
valley
alps
canyon
peak
terrain
mountians
rocky
switzerland
ice
outdoors
glacier
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