Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Micah Hallahan
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
photo of mountain covered with trees
Winter mountain
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 10D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dark
snow
cloud
trees
grey
fog
hill
cloudy
pine
snowy
mount
gloomy
evergreen
fir
ridge
somber
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20