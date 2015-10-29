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Jesse Gardner
plasticmind
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photo of mountain covered snow and trees
Mountains near Eagle Lake
A map marker
Eagle Lake Trail, South Lake Tahoe, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 29, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
mountains
outdoor
clouds
snow
trees
cloud
grey
blue sky
hiking
lake
environment
journey
mountain range
peak
alpine
united states
south lake tahoe
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