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photo of mountain cliff during daytime
Desolate mountain valley
A map marker
Franconia Notch State Park, Lincoln, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
outdoor
autumn
fall
trees
grey
park
shadow
environment
rock
sunlight
rocks
mountain range
cliff
montain
hillside
united states
lincoln
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