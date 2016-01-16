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photo of man wearing gray hoodie and black cap
Man standing by lake
A map marker
Lake Alexandrina, New Zealand
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 16, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
portrait
dark
mountains
clouds
cloud
grey
scenery
boy
storm
male
hoodie
outdoors
view
guy
vista
looking away
cloudscape
new zealand
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