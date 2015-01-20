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Chantel Lucas
chantel_lucas
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photo of man wearing astronaut suit hanging near cameras
cameras in window display
A map marker
Reykjavík, Iceland
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Published on
January 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
vintage
camera
grey
photo
window
astronaut
store
unique
print
display
storefront
analog
reykjavik
photograph
cameras
shop window
prints
analogue
space man
window display
Free stock photos
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