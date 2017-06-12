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Goh Rhy Yan
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photo of high-rise buildings
Drone View of Marina Bay
A map marker
Marina Bay Sands Hotel, Singapore
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 12, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
cars
architecture
road
white
singapore
grey
bridge
cityscape
skyline
modern
scenery
urban
town
outdoors
aerial view
downtown
marina bay sands hotel
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