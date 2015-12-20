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photo of herd of zebra on brown grass
Zebras in the Wild
A map marker
Namibia
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-FZ200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
animals
desert
wildlife
africa
south africa
brown
safari
zebra
outdoors
zoo
dusk
wilderness
wild
namibia
twilight
zebras
reserve
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