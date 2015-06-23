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Kyle Cesmat
kylecesmat
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photo of grey rock formations at daytime
Desert Formations
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X100S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
desert
grey
scenery
rock
brown
rocks
montain
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