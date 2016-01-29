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Max Lawton
maxwelllawton
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photo of grey and brown dock
Long jetty
A map marker
Gisborne, New Zealand
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 29, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS Kiss X4
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
blue
mountains
road
new zealand
bridge
cliff
perspective
pier
jetty
vanishing point
gisborne
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