Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Amanshu Raikwar
amanshuraikwar
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
photo of green trees during foggy day
Trees
A map marker
Sikkim, India
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
clouds
trees
grey
environment
fog
mist
wild
cloudy
cloud forest
land
plant
india
jungle
rainforest
outdoors
sikkim
flora
vegetation
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20