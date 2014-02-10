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Bartosz Bąk
bartoszbak
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photo of green grass with rocks
Stone on forest floor
A map marker
Unnamed Road, Poland, skarżyski
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 10, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
land
autumn
earth
fall
grey
leaves
brown
soil
autumn leaves
ground
dirt
stones
tracking
mud
detail
looking down
fallen leaves
dirt track
poland
4K images
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