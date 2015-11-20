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Jez Timms
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photo of green door wreath mounted in green wooden door
Fall foliage wreath on door
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
christmas
green
fruit
orange
holiday
door
holiday wallpaper
holiday background
festive
decoration
christmas wreath
wreath
christmas decoration
mistletoe
pinecone
decorations
pinecones
cinnamon stick
winter
xmas
Creative Commons images
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