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Alexander Andrews
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Featured in
Business & Work
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Fashion & Beauty
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photo of gray sewing machine foot lock with thread on black cloth
Sewing machine
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 20, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
business
dark
fashion
black
grey
fabric
style
machine
silver
sewing
cotton
close up
embroidery
sewing machine
thread
needle
stitching
sew
making
website
PNG images
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