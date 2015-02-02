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Michelle Spencer
michellespencer77
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photo of glacier mountain
Snowy mountains in sunlight
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
mountains
clouds
snow
trees
white
grey
mountain landscape
valley
winter landscape
mountain peak
peak
summit
day
top
iphone wallpapers
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