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Chris Leggat
chris_legs
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photo of foggy mountains during daytime
Foggy Silhouettes
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 28, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 40D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
black
blue
mountains
cloud
grey
shadow
fog
silhouette
sadness
hill
mist
darkness
mysterious
layer
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