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Nastuh Abootalebi
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Featured in
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Business & Work
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Interiors
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photo of dining table and chairs inside room
Spacious boardroom
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Sunday Digital, Munich, Germany
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Published on
June 13, 2017 (UTC)
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
zoom background
office
business
building
architecture
space wallpaper
work
room
grey
interior
table
shadow
chair
workspace
sunlight
windows
meeting room
space background
boardroom
conference room
Creative Commons images
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