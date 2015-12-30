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Olia Gozha
olia
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photo of cut wood log lot
Ostroh wood
A map marker
Ostroh, Ukraine
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 30, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D90
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
winter
wood
woods
wild
wooden
log
cut
firewood
lumber
trunk
wood work
wander
fire wood
wood pile
land
plant
ukraine
outdoors
HD Wallpapers
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