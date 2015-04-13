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Sebastien Gabriel
sgabriel
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photo of concrete buildings during daytime
Steep city street
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
car
city
building
architecture
street
grey
buildings
urban
shadow
vehicle
cityscape
outdoors
structure
modern design
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