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Matteo Botto
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photo of clouds covering mountain
Misty mountain
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 6
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
winter
mountains
clouds
trees
cloud
white
grey
fog
hill
cloudy
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