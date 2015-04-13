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Chris Lu
chris_lu
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photo of Cherry Blossom during daytime
blossom-flower-focus
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 13, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 4S
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
spring
pink
trees
white
shadow
floral
sunlight
blossom
sakura
blur
bokeh
branch
bloom
plant
cherry blossom
flora
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