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photo of cave
Ice cave opening
A map marker
Jasper, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 17, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7100
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
snow
grey
canada
ice
cave
cold
glacier
explore
trekking
alberta
hiker
water stream
trek
jasper
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