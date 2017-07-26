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Hugues de BUYER-MIMEURE
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photo of brown wooden cross at cliff
Cross in the mountains
A map marker
Lac d'Anterne, Passy, France
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 26, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
mountains
wood
cross
cross wallpaper
christianity
christian cross
summit
religious cross
christian symbol
religious symbol
church
easter
jesus
france
rock
faith
christian
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