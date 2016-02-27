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Pascal Chanel
pc911
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photo of brown concrete building interior
Glass roofed building
A map marker
Rome, Italy
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 27, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 1100D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
art
building
house
architecture
pattern
italy
gold
interior
rome
window
europe
glass
sunlight
geometry
baroque
looking up
ceiling
courtyard
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