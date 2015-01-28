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Marco Gaspar
marcogaspar
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photo of brown and white house beside tree
Red and white houses
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 28, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
house
architecture
red
grey
window
buildings
portugal
town
roof
tile
brick
rooftop
dirty
facade
still
gritty
towns
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