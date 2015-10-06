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Leo Sammarco
icecreamlazrbeam
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photo of body of water surrounded with rock formations
Snowdonia mountain river
A map marker
Snowdonia, Penrhyndeudraeth, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
outdoor
grey
scenery
lake
environment
fog
countryside
sunlight
mountain range
valley
aerial view
sunny
rocky
ray
hillside
caldera
united kingdom
snowdonia
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