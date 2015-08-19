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Nick Woods
fuzzllc
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photo of body of water
Ocean horizon view
A map marker
Makara Beach, Wellington, New Zealand
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 19, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sea
clouds
cloud
grey
calm
morning
rocks
outdoors
coast
cloudy
day
wind turbines
cliffs
daylight
overcast
scottish
new zealand
wellington
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