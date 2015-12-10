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Roman Kraft
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photo of boat on canal
HafenCity canal
A map marker
HafenCity, Hamburg, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 10, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Apple, iPhone 5s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
architecture
river
grey
boat
romantic
urban
journey
peaceful
nostalgia
perspective
ripple
bricks
filter
hamburg
symmetry
canal
row
paddle
germany
Non-copyrighted images
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