Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ruth Caron
carondesign
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
photo of black ostrich head
Black ostrich
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 29, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
black
bird
animals
face
wildlife
eyes
angry
zoo
close up
wild
ostrich
blurred background
neck
closeup
emu
staring
beak
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20