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Nicole Geri
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photo of black farming equipment under white clouds at daytime
Long sprinkler in the field
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 19, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
texture
sunset
sunrise
night
trees
grey
farm
agriculture
field
farming
crop
harvest
farmland
sprinkler
farm equipment
sprinklers
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